Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN
Donald Gary Richards


1958 - 2019
Donald Gary Richards Obituary
Donald Gary Richards

Germantown - Donald Gary Richards, 61, of Germantown, TN entered into the gates of heaven on August 22, 2019. He was born on July 9, 1958 in Ellisville, MS to the late Aubie G. and Wendolyn Richards. He was dedicated to his family, career and dogs. He loved working outdoors, camping, always lending a helping hand, reading westerns and watching Andy Griffith and Star Trek. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Laura Richards; three children, Jason (Megan) Richards, Kathy (Jake) Reed, Katie (Bob) Mahaffey; proud Papaw of three grandchildren, Aubie, Abner and Elliott; brother, Bobby Ray (Medina) Richards; niece, Heather Richards. The family will receive friends Saturday (Aug 24) from 1:00pm until the memorial service at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the () or Methodist Hospice Residence, 6416 Quince Road, Memphis, TN 38119.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 23, 2019
