1/1
Donald Joe Duckworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Joe Duckworth

Arlington - Donald Joe Duckworth, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 with family present. He was eighty-nine. Known for his quick wit, he was a prolific storyteller, and was never without a joke. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He spent most of his time sitting in the carport smoking a cigar and working the crossword puzzle. From his chair he was able to monitor the neighborhood and was affectionately known by his neighbors as the security guard. He was a kind man and always considerate of the feelings of others. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Don's name to the Memphis & Shelby County Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved