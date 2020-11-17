Donald Joe Duckworth



Arlington - Donald Joe Duckworth, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 with family present. He was eighty-nine. Known for his quick wit, he was a prolific storyteller, and was never without a joke. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He spent most of his time sitting in the carport smoking a cigar and working the crossword puzzle. From his chair he was able to monitor the neighborhood and was affectionately known by his neighbors as the security guard. He was a kind man and always considerate of the feelings of others. He will be missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Don's name to the Memphis & Shelby County Humane Society.









