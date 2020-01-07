|
|
Donald Joseph Kelly
Donald Joseph Kelly passed away on January 5, 2020 at the age of 87 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Stevens Kelly and Clara Bailey Kelly, and by his wife of over 55 years, Kathryn Dale Kelly. He is survived by his children, Donna M. Kelly, Michael Edgar Kelly and his wife Dana, and Christopher Ryan Kelly and his wife Veronica; five grandchildren, Connor Michael Kelly, Cole Joseph Kelly, Ryan Marie Kelly, Adam Christopher Kelly, and Erin Lynn Kelly; his brothers-in-law and sister-in law Jimmy Zanone, Donald Zanone, Jerry and Lynn Zanone Gibson, and Dennis Zanone; and by his nieces Brooke Corradini and Taylor Schubert.
Don was a life-long Memphian, graduating from St. Mary's Grade School and Catholic High School. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He deeply loved his Catholic faith and worked very hard to ensure his three kids received a Catholic education. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and loved Christian Brothers High School and the Christian Brothers community. Most importantly, he was intensely dedicated to his family and friends and was loved by all for his kindness, generosity, and gentle spirit.
Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue, Thursday January 9th from 5:00-7:30 pm followed by a praying of the Rosary. The funeral service will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday January 10th at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis 38105; Christian Brothers High School, 5900 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis 38120; or Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 330, Memphis 38101.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020