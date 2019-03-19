Services
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
290 Goodman Road East
Southaven, MS 38671
(662) 349-9720
Donald Lee Oltrogge

Donald Lee Oltrogge

Nesbit, MS

Donald Lee Oltrogge, 81, passed away March 15, 2019, in Southaven, MS. He is survived by his beloved family; his wife of 51 years, Marty; his daughter, Tara Hale; his son, Rick Oltrogge, and wife, Michelle; and four grandchildren he adored, Kaylee Hale, Chase Hale, Bayli Green, and Dakota Green. Don also leaves a host of relatives and friends who loved him. Don was a good man who loved his family unconditionally and he was a loyal friend.

Don was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Don realized that he was a Southerner at heart when he moved to the Memphis area to help build the Cargill plant where he retired after over 40 years of loyal service.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Twin Oaks Funeral Home, Goodman Road, Southaven, MS. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. before the service.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 19, 2019
