Donald R. Franceschetti
Memphis - Donald R. Franceschetti, 72, was born on November 21, 1947 and died on July 1, 2019. He was born to Nicholas and Lucile Franceschetti in Valley Stream, NY. He is survived by his wife, Alice to whom he was married for 37 years and three stepsons: James M. Hamlett, IV, Charles D. Hamlett and Carson G. Hamlett. Don also leaves his sisters Susan Franceschetti and Nancy Bianchi and a brother, Steven Franceschetti (Lorraine). Don also has a nephew Bobby and nieces Carla, Deana and Chrissy (his Goddaughter) and three great nieces: Isabel, Francesca and Charlotte.
Don graduated from Valley Stream Central High School on Long Island in 1965. He attended Brooklyn College on a Regency Scholarship and graduated with a BS. He was Phi Beta Kappa. He then received an NSF Fellowship to attend Princeton. He graduated with an MS in 1971. He then worked on his PhD in Chemistry and graduated in 1974. Don then spent several years in post-doctoral studies at the University of llinois and University of North Carolina. By this time he became interested in Physics, and was hired by the University of Memphis to teach Physics but also held a place on the Chemistry faculty. He was chairman of the Physics Department for eight years and was Vice Provost for Research for seven years during his tenure of 35 years. He then enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and did research in a secret laboratory somewhere in Boston.
In 1981 Don was asked to hold the position of guest professor in Utrecht, Holland with a concentration of Solid State Ionics. He is published internationally and has spoken at many conferences: Singapore, London, Florence, Sicily and Beijing China.
A memorial service is planned for July 15 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. It was Don's greatest wish to donate his body to Science, and he has done so. After cremation, he will be buried in Elmwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with friends will be at 5 PM, mass at 6PM and a reception at 7 PM in the Batson fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to for Parkinson's Disease Research or in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019