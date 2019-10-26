|
Dr. Donald R. Skwor
Dr. Donald R. Skwor passed away suddenly on October 25, 2019. He was 88 years old. He was born in Bessemer, Michigan on June 16, 1931 to Raymond and Hazel Skwor. He graduated from A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer where he was a standout basketball and football player. After attending Michigan State University, he graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine. He married Marilyn Johnson of Bessemer on August 8, 1953 and was happily married for 66 years. He completed his residency at the Army hospital at Fort Leonard Wood before moving to Memphis where he eventually opened his own Podiatric practice. He became very involved with the American Podiatric Medical Association, eventually becoming the national president in 1987.
He was a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church where he was actively involved with the Nehemiahs. He was also devoted in service to MIFA where he regularly delivered Meals on Wheels.
Dr. Skwor was an avid outdoorsman as well as a loyal fan of the Michigan State Spartans and the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Johnson Skwor, three children: Jeff Skwor (Joyce), Sally Skwor Seward (Danny), Susan Skwor Wenger (Mark); six grandchildren: Caroline Seward Patton (Nate), Courtney Seward Mykleby (Jordan), Daniel Seward, Holly Wenger, Megan Wenger and John Mark Wenger, and one great-grandchild, Forrest Patton; his brother, Larry Skwor (Bev) and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Hazel Skwor of Bessemer and his sister, Margery Ekman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, from 10-11:30 am at Christ the King Lutheran Church located at 5296 Park Avenue, with a memorial service to follow. Memorials should be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements will be made by High Point Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019