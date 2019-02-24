Services
Donald Ralph Smith, 81, of Hot Springs Village, passed away February 16, 2019.

He was born January 2, 1938 to Marvin and Ola Smith in Halls, TN. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Novaline Hardy and Maxine Cochran, brothers; Buford Smith, Ocil Smith, and Murray Smith.

Survivors include: Wife, Mary F. (McDermott) Smith, children; Amanda Epperson (Roger) of Memphis, TN, Brad Smith (Courtney) of Jonesboro, AR, Tommy Gower of Heber Springs, AR, Terry Gower of Heber Springs, AR, and Debbie Carroll of Hot Springs Village, AR, grandchildren; Jenna Shanks, Christy Epperson Askew, Jacob Epperson, Marcy Epperson, Demery Carroll Mezin, Andrew Carroll, Tara Combs, Lane Gower, and Tony Gower, great-grandchildren; Westin, William, James, Jocelyn, Nico, Denali, Kayla, Cyan, August, Katie Mae and River.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 4pm at Barcelona Road Baptist Church. An interment will be held in Memphis, TN at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Dierkson Hospice, Barcelona Road Baptist Church or any organization of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CedarVale Funeral Home of Hot Springs Village, AR.

For online condolences please visit www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 24, 2019
