Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Robert "Don" Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Robert "Don" Reed Obituary
Don Reed, a lifelong Memphis area resident and member of Ponderosa Community in Sugar Tree, Tennessee, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Don graduated from Treadwell High School in 1952, retired from Otis Elevator, proud member of Local Union #30 and founding member of the Golden Rail Club, active member of St. Regina Catholic Church in Parsons, TN and the Knights of Columbus, also co-founder of the St. Regina Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser.

Don enjoyed his retirement with his wife of 67 years, Ann Reed, in "Paradise" where he enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his family and friends.

Don's legacy is carried on by his wife Ann Reed; daughters Donna (Steve) Kline and Kathie Hughes; son Donald Robert Reed, Jr.; grandchildren David Reed and his sons Dalton & Dustin, Donald (Bella) Kline, Steve (Misty) Kline, and Nichole (Josh) Lewis and their sons Ethan & Landon; and many other great-grandchildren; sisters Janice Sandlin and Cecilia Green ; and brother William "Billy" Reed. He made friends everywhere he went, was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 15 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found by visiting

www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -