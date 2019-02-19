|
|
Donald Stewart
Cordova, TN
Donald Stewart, 86, passed away on February 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church 7801 Lowrance Rd. Memphis, TN with the funeral mass to follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Mausoleum 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN. 38119
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Alzheimer's Foundation or The American Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019