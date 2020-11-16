1/1
Memphis - Donald Vertna Jackson, 95 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, Mississippi. Born Thursday, June 18, 1925 in Fayette, Mississippi, he was the son of the late William Jackson and the late Stella Baldridge Jackson. He was a retired educator for the Memphis City Schools. Donald leaves to cherish his loving memory his, two nieces; Elizabeth Caswell, Marilyn Williams, four great nieces; Iris Higginbotham, Gale Harwell, Shelli Hayes and Amber Okazaki ; one great-great niece Rory Hayes, and two great-great nephews; Brandon Best and Alan Harwell and a host of other family and friends to cherish his memory. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
