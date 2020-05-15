Donald Wayne Satterfield
Donald Wayne Satterfield

Donald Wayne Satterfield, age 80, passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was retired from the University of Memphis faculty and was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.

Due to the pandemic, no public service is being scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
