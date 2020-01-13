|
Donna Bennett
Olive Branch - Donna Sue Clifton Bennett, 85, of Olive Branch, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Mrs. Bennett is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles R. Bennett.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 15 from 12:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The committal will immediately follow.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020