Donna Claire McAdams
San Antonio, TX - Donna Claire Monsarrat McAdams was born in San Antonio TX on the 7th of March, 1930 around 4am. She passed away peacefully in the early hours on the 24th of September, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gail Elise Clifton and Marcia Claire Clifton Faulhaber, and her four grandchildren, Evie Elise Johnson, Julian Robert Johnson, Claire Dietrich Faulhaber, and William Clifton Faulhaber.

She attended Central High School in Memphis, TN and graduated in 1947. She attended the University of Memphis, and went on to teach grammar and English in Memphis City Schools, with an emphasis in teaching and tutoring special needs children.

Donna was a lively person whose bright smile and caring spirit lit up a room. An active member of St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, and member of RaMet, Memphis Cotton Wives and The Nineteenth Century social clubs, her friends and associates from these organizations were an extension of her family. She was very social, outgoing, kind, and witty. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was beloved by everyone who met her, and was a good friend to all. She will be remembered in monarch butterflies, in the color hot pink, and in games of gin rummy. She will be missed dearly, today and always.

A private service will be held for Donna at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral or MIFA Meals on Wheels.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
