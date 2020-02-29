|
|
Donna Coleman
Memphis - Donna Coleman, 69, of Memphis, TN, passed away February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stacy and Dorothy Coleman and a brother, Richard. She leaves two sisters, Sandra Howard and Carol Coleman both of Memphis, six nieces and three nephews. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 1:45pm on Saturday, March 7th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to animal rescue or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020