Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Donna Coleman Obituary
Donna Coleman

Memphis - Donna Coleman, 69, of Memphis, TN, passed away February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stacy and Dorothy Coleman and a brother, Richard. She leaves two sisters, Sandra Howard and Carol Coleman both of Memphis, six nieces and three nephews. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 1:45pm on Saturday, March 7th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to animal rescue or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020
