Donna Goldstein Goodman
Memphis - Donna Goldstein Goodman, 88, passed in the comfort of her home on Thursday February 27, 2020. Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Goodman, brother, Jerome Goldstein, and grandson, Matthew Goodman. Donna is survived by her three sons, Jack (Roseanne), Scott (Barbara), and David. Donna also leaves three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The daughter of Ben and Minnie Goldstein, Donna was born on December 20, 1931 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Donna attended Snowden School and Central in Memphis. She graduated high school from Gulf Park College for Women in Gulf Port, Mississippi, and then attended Washington University during a time when it was almost unheard of for a female to attend college.
Donna wed Bob Goodman on June 20, 1954, and what followed was a 65 year marriage of love, romance, parenthood, grandparenthood, great-grandparenthood, travel, philanthropy, and a shared passion for the arts. Donna and Bob traveled to the far corners of the world together. They enjoyed going to concerts and theater as far away as New York and London, and as close as GPAC and Iris Orchestra.
Donna was a strong woman. A feminist. A princess. A planner. A fashionista. A voracious reader. A generous philanthropist. A competitive spirit. She was graceful, progressive, intelligent, and elegant. She loved a good comic strip and had a keen eye for beautiful, eclectic art. She was always on the look out for up and coming artists, new TV shows and movies. Her chic fashion sense was striking in subtle ways - a broach, a ring, her glasses, a necklace. She always loved a good game of cards or a lively game of UpWords. Donna also enjoyed reading the New Yorker and mastered The New York Times crossword puzzle.
Donna's biggest joy was her family. She raised three boys, each born 20 months apart. As a mother, she was supportive of her sons and always provided a listening ear. She had a wonderful sense of humor and the perfect temperament to deal with three boys always trying to push her buttons. Donna's grandchildren, Matt, Sarah, Jenny (Phillip), and Michael, affectionately referred to her as "Nanny." Nanny had the amazing ability to make all of her grandchildren feel special. She cherished her time with her three great grandchildren, Grady (4), Poppy (3), and Chloe Sunshine (1) and they loved her dearly.
Nanny, you were one of a kind. You are finally reunited with your true love, Bob, but your absence on this earth leaves a void that can never be filled. You will be truly missed.
The funeral was held in the Levy-Cooper Chapel at The Temple Israel Cemetery on Friday, February 28, 2020. Please send all donations to Jewish Family Services or Mid-South Food Bank.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020