|
|
Donna Lee King
Germantown, TN
I entered this world on September 14, 1946 to the dearest parents anyone could ask for, Frances and Donald King. Back in the 40's institutions were home to many children born like me with what was known as mental retardation. But as times changed so did the name of my disability to special needs. My parents wouldn't hear of an institution so I was raised along with my two sisters, Janice Tobin of St. Louis, Missouri and Tootsie Portis (Skip) of Germantown, TN. Let's not forget my three nephews, Paul (Amber), Aaron and Reed Portis. In our household I was just like my sisters, as stated in Psalm 139:14, fearfully and wonderfully made. You could not tell me anything different. I went to school, was very active in churches that had special needs classes, worked at the Sheltered Occupation Workshop, not to mention riding a bus all by myself. My parents saw that I was active in square dancing, church camp and even a spokesperson for United Way, as well as speaking at the Southern Baptist Convention. I loved to sing but couldn't carry a tune in a bucket but it didn't matter. As the good book says to make a joyful noise unto the Lord. That's exactly what I did and you could not convince me otherwise of my vocal abilities.
One thing I loved to do was when my sisters had dates I couldn't wait to see the guys and give hugs and kisses. This aggravated my sisters to no end! I was known up and down my street because I would stop and chat or might even help pull a few weeds. It was a different time back then when you could do that. My latest and last involvement over the past 10 years has been with Shepherds Haven, a daycare center for adults like me, giving us things to do. There we learn God's word and know the meaning of having a relationship with Jesus, visiting the sick, making crafts and going on tons of field trips. Thank you Mrs. Pam, Mrs. Susan and all the staff for taking such good care of me as I know it required more work since I had no sight. Also a big thank you to caregivers, Anne Tomlinson, Lauren Schaedle Bravos, Misty Solang and Charlene Thompson. My sister always said that God makes special needs children to show others that we love unconditionally, forgive and forget, be happy no matter what and above all else we love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, with all thy soul and with all thy might as stated in Deuteronomy 6:5. You can rest assured I carried that one out and I thank my parents for my rich foundation. You see, I believe that now I've passed from this life into glory I'm made new! My blind eyes now see and my mind is as sharp as anyone's around. I see my mama and daddy waiting for me and for the first time in 72 years they see me without blemish. As I told the hospital staff my last few days on this earth "Jesus cares for you"! Now I tell it to you! Heavenly entrance March 13, 2019 on my mother's birthday.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. with the funeral service to follow immediately at 2:30 p.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shepherds Haven 175 Shepherds Haven Way, Arlington, TN 38002
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019