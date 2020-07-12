Donna Marie Steed
Olive Branch, MS - Donna Marie Steed, age 81, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Donna was born February 10, 1939. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Donna loved chocolate, cooking, champagne, going to the movies and needle point. Donna loved and cherished her family and friends and enjoyed every moment she got to spend with them.
She is survived by her children Timothy Allen Steed (Kim),Jason Matthew Steed (Marty), Jonathan Patrick Steed (Zanza), Christopher Hugo Steed (Tracey), her siblings; Carolyn Scott and Barbara Hermreck, her grandchildren, Allison Carlisle (Vince), Gibson, Gracyn, Jimmy, Luke, Kelsey and Abby Steed, and her two great grandchildren Kesleigh and Everleigh Carlisle.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, James Garland Steed Sr. and her son, James Garland Steed Jr
A visitation for Donna will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum Street, Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Memorial Park cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brantleyfuneral.com
for the Steed family.