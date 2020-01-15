|
Donna Raines Bowling
Collierville - Donna Raines Bowling, age 75, of Collierville, TN, passed away on Friday, January, 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cerel and Helen Raines. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, "Orbie" Lee Bowling Sr.; two sons, Orbie "Lee" Bowling Jr. and John Jason Bowling (Terra); one sister, Sue Ellen Raines Andre (Bill); and four grandchildren, Kristiana Bowling, Adam Bowling, Poppy Bowling, and Henry Bowling.
Visitation for Donna will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held the following day, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Riverside Chapel at Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to the missions of the Memphis/Germantown Art League or .
Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020