Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Dora Lee "GiGi" Spencer

Dora Lee "GiGi" Spencer Obituary
Dora Lee "GiGi" Spencer

Millington - Dora Lee "GiGi" Spencer, 85, of Millington, TN was promoted to her heavenly home January 27, 2020. She worked as a cafeteria worker for Shelby County Schools for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Charles M. Spencer; parents, Raymond "Snooks" and Mattie Hanley Williams; sister, June Garrett Johnson; and brother, Jerry Wayne Williams. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Bennie) Crowder, Debbie (Michael) Fowler; grandchildren, Bennie (Angela) Crowder, Theresa (Mike) Green, Melissa (Jason) McDaniel, Shawn (Jo Anne) Fowler, Daniel (Amanda) Fowler; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Chris Green, Daphne and Jade Fowler, Clayton, Spencer, Mason and Layne Fowler, Gideon and Benjamin McDaniel, and Lily Grace Crowder; brothers, Ray Williams, Tom (Billie Ann) Williams, Ed Williams, Robert (Ruth) Williams, Johnny (Janice) Williams; sister-in-law, Judy (Phil) Mueller; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday (Feb 1) from 10am until the service at 12:00pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to South Tipton Assembly of God, 538 Simmons Road, Drummonds, TN 38023.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
