Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris B. Holt



Age 82 June 16, 2020 Former Director for Shelby County Head start. Visitation Friday 6:30 to 8 pm R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd, Homegoing celebration Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11 am at Word of Truth Outreach Ministries 3035 Directors Row, Building 3 suite 316. Interment Monday 10:15 am West Tenn Veterans Cemetery. Mother of Joseph L Holt III (Carolyn), Christopher Holt, Rev Marcus Rogers (Lodie), and Portia J Holt. She survived by ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store