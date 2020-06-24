Doris B. Holt
Doris B. Holt

Age 82 June 16, 2020 Former Director for Shelby County Head start. Visitation Friday 6:30 to 8 pm R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd, Homegoing celebration Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11 am at Word of Truth Outreach Ministries 3035 Directors Row, Building 3 suite 316. Interment Monday 10:15 am West Tenn Veterans Cemetery. Mother of Joseph L Holt III (Carolyn), Christopher Holt, Rev Marcus Rogers (Lodie), and Portia J Holt. She survived by ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Word of Truth Outreach Ministries
JUN
29
Interment
10:15 AM
West Tenn Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
