Doris Braden
Arlington
Doris Braden, 88, of Arlington, TN passed away March 2, 2019. Mrs. Braden was 1 of 9 children born to Mack and Edith Parham. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Braden. She is survived by her daughters: Marsha Jessup(Vernon), Penny, and Kerry Fleet(Rick); grandchildren: Ray Jessup, Chelsea Phillips(Dylan), Kaitlyn White(Rob), Aaron Fleet(Kelsey), and Evan Fleet; and great-grandchild, Braden Fleet. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. The family requests any memorials be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation for Alzheimer's Research.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 5, 2019