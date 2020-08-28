1/1
Doris Dagastino Duke
Doris Dagastino Duke

Memphis - Doris Dagastino Duke, 83, a lifelong Memphis resident, died on Monday, the 24th of August, 2020.

She was one of seven children born to the late Mario & Mildred Doris Cook Dagastino.

Along with her parents Doris was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Duke; son Christopher Bledsoe; and three sisters.

Ms. Duke is survived by her daughters Debbie Bledsoe & Denise Meacham; sister Rose Hutchison; brothers Tony & Phillip Dagastino; grandchildren Nicholas Proctor & Caroline Meacham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Any memorials in Doris' name should be sent to New Beginnings Animal Rescue at www.newbeginningsanimalrescue.net.

There will not be a public service for Ms. Duke but please view the video tribute we have made for her by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
