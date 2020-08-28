Doris Dagastino Duke
Memphis - Doris Dagastino Duke, 83, a lifelong Memphis resident, died on Monday, the 24th of August, 2020.
She was one of seven children born to the late Mario & Mildred Doris Cook Dagastino.
Along with her parents Doris was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Duke; son Christopher Bledsoe; and three sisters.
Ms. Duke is survived by her daughters Debbie Bledsoe & Denise Meacham; sister Rose Hutchison; brothers Tony & Phillip Dagastino; grandchildren Nicholas Proctor & Caroline Meacham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Any memorials in Doris' name should be sent to New Beginnings Animal Rescue at www.newbeginningsanimalrescue.net
.
There will not be a public service for Ms. Duke but please view the video tribute we have made for her by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net
.