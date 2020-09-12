Doris Douglass WebsterMemphis - Doris Douglass Webster passed away peacefully September 11, 2020, on her 92nd birthday. She was born in Sevierville, TN to Ruth and Hugh Douglass. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Jack R. Webster, whom she met while attending the University of TN Knoxville. She leaves a devoted family: William Jack Webster and James Douglas Webster (Amy), and her sister, Elizabeth Powell of Brentwood, TN. She also leaves 7 grandchildren: Teri Russell (Rodney) of Memphis, Karen Kelly of Orlando, Evan Webster (Jessica) of Memphis, Audrey Webster of Memphis, Sean Webster (Amanda) of Nashville, Egan Webster of Knoxville, and Sarah Webster of Chattanooga. She also leaves 5 great-grandchildren: Ava and Ella Jo Russell of Memphis, and Michael Webster, Davis Dunathan and Knox Kelly of Orlando.Doris was passionate during her entire life about serving her church, teaching and helping others and continually learning. She was an ordained Elder of the Presbyterian Church, UPC and an active member of Advent Presbyterian Church through 2010, where she served as a Stephen Minister. She was currently a member at Trinity United Methodist Church.Doris received 2 degrees from Memphis State University, including a Master's in Education. She taught in the Memphis City Schools for 20 years. After her retirement, she dedicated most of her time to volunteering. She served on the Memphis Literacy Council, reading on the radio at WYPL and tutoring at Richland and Frayser Elementary Schools. Doris remained active in her ZTA Alumnae Chapter for many years, chairing many service projects including Race for the Cure, Hope House, and Neighborhood Exchange Club. She also volunteered for many years with the Johnson Auxillary at the MED, where she served on the board and as president. She was also a member of the Brooks League for 10 years.Doris Webster's was a life well lived. Her smile, words of wisdom, thank you notes and letters will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm Sunday, September 13 at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN, with a service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trinity United Methodist Church in Midtown Memphis.