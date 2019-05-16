Services
Pentecostal Temple Instnl Chr
229 S Danny Thomas Blvd
Memphis, TN 38126
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Friendship MBC
724 E. Georgia Ave.
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pentecostal COGIC
229 Danny Thomas Blvd
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostal COGIC
229 Danny Thomas Blvd
View Map
Memphis - Doris E. Webber, 63 of Memphis, TN passed on May 8, 2019 @ St. Francis Hospital; she was born August 6, 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents Irma & James Miller. She leaves her husband of 42 years, Gregory A. Webber Sr; daughter Brittany L. Shoemaker, son Gregory A. Webber Jr and 3 cherished grandchildren. She was retired from BTW High School and Oakville Healthcare Center. Visitation will be at New Friendship MBC, 724 E. Georgia Ave. Friday, May 17th, 4-7 pm. where she was a lifetime member. Viewing will be at Pentecostal COGIC, 229 Danny Thomas Blvd, 10-11am, Saturday, May 18th. The funeral will follow at 11am. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 16, 2019
