Doris Fortune LipscombNesbit, Mississippi - Doris Fortune Lipscomb, 90, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1929, to Audrey Wade and Ernest Bowdre Fortune in Moscow, Tennessee. While her three older brothers guided and protected Doris for much of her life, they predeceased her. They were Ernest Terry, Junius Ray, and Forrest Willard Fortune.Known for sense of style, Doris was named "Best Dressed" and "Miss Fayette County" at Fayette County High School. As a result, she was selected to represent Fayette County in the Memphis Cotton Carnival in 1947. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at age 15 and remained faithful in ministry all her life.While Doris was single, she worked at C&S Airlines in Memphis. She met the love of her life, Mathew Wilson Lipscomb, Jr., of Memphis, a Navy Fighter Pilot and Lieutenant Commander during the World War II era, and a flight instructor, test pilot, and air show performer in the Naval Reserve during the 1950's. Doris and Mat were married on April 20, 1950; a marriage that gave them two sons, Mat III and Jeff.The Lipscomb family moved from Memphis to Mississippi in 1957 and built a home on their farm in Nesbit. Doris had a passion for her Lord, her family, and her hobbies of sewing, gardening, golf, and tennis. The family was active in the construction of Grace United Methodist Church in Memphis and later moved to Hernando United Methodist Church, where they worshipped for the rest of their lives. Doris took an active role in the church, joining the Woman's Society, Fellowship Sunday School Class, and Bible Study Fellowship. She served as both a Sunday School teacher and a leader in the Bible Study program. She was also very active in the Kings Daughters and Sons Home in Memphis."God gave me a thirst and longing to know Him more fully, and a desire to serve and love Him all the days of my life," said Mrs. Lipscomb in a letter to her children.Doris and Mat had five grandchildren — Rainey, Lacey, Jesse Anne, Rachel, and Walker. Her daughters-in-law included Cindy Davis Lipscomb (deceased), Sandy Sellers Lipscomb, and Sharla Hall Lipscomb.In her words to her children, she said, "I leave you in the loving arms of Jesus and I will await you in heaven, where we will be together with Jesus and our loved ones forever."A memorial service took place at Hernando United Methodist Church in the presence of family, with the burial immediately following at Hernando Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hernando United Methodist Church at 1890 Mt. Pleasant Rd, Hernando, MS 38632, or Wesley Meadows Retirement Community at 1325 McIngvale Rd., Hernando, MS 38632. The family would like to express their appreciation to everyone for their prayers and loving support during these recent difficult months.