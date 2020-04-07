|
Doris Hull Walker
Doris Hull Walker, loving mother, daughter, and sister, passed away on April 5, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born March 19, 1935, to Moses Arthur and Elizabeth Cutler Hull. Her beloved brother, Arthur Moses, preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted daughter Robin Walker Stepp.
Doris graduated from Melrose High School class of 1952 in Memphis, TN. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Lane College in Jackson, TN. While at Lane College, Doris was a member of various campus organizations as well as a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She began her teaching career with the Memphis City Schools at Hamilton Elementary, married Ivory C. Walker, and became a mother to Robin Elizabeth. She obtained her Master's degree in Education from Trevecca Nazarene College in 1993, after forty years of service she retired as a third-grade educator at Alton Elementary School.
After retirement in 2001, Doris enjoyed a lifestyle of shopping, travel, and caregiving for family. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her love of fashion and food with family and friends.
She was an active member of Mt. Pisgah CME in her beloved Orange Mound community and maintained lasting and loving friendships. Doris was a beautiful soul who was always smiling, humorous, and her kindness and generosity shined in everything she did.
A private service with family and friends will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to The Alzheimers organization.
