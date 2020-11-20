1/1
Doris Jean "Sis" Callicutt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean 'Sis' Callicutt

Memphis - Doris Jean 'Sis' Callicutt, 90, of Memphis, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.

Sis was a loving grandmother who enjoyed traveling, dancing and spending time at her church, Colonial Baptist.

Sis was born September 16, 1930 in Water Valley, Mississippi to Russell Foster 'Pop' Sartain and Pearl 'Big Mother' Johnsey. She married Durward Kenneth Callicutt, who preceded her in death. She was a retired bookkeeper and a longtime member of Colonial Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three children: Steve (Candy) Callicutt of Springfield, Nebraska; Gerry Callicutt of Memphis and Becky (Phil) Stukenborg of Germantown; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five sisters -- Thelma Irene, Katie Lee, Edna Earle, Eva and Julia -- and five brothers -- Raymond Laderle, Duke Spencer, Doyle, Dale and Russell Foster Jr. (Pee Wee).

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Colonial Baptist Church. A private burial ceremony will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Colonial Baptist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved