Doris Jean 'Sis' CallicuttMemphis - Doris Jean 'Sis' Callicutt, 90, of Memphis, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.Sis was a loving grandmother who enjoyed traveling, dancing and spending time at her church, Colonial Baptist.Sis was born September 16, 1930 in Water Valley, Mississippi to Russell Foster 'Pop' Sartain and Pearl 'Big Mother' Johnsey. She married Durward Kenneth Callicutt, who preceded her in death. She was a retired bookkeeper and a longtime member of Colonial Baptist Church.She is survived by her three children: Steve (Candy) Callicutt of Springfield, Nebraska; Gerry Callicutt of Memphis and Becky (Phil) Stukenborg of Germantown; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by five sisters -- Thelma Irene, Katie Lee, Edna Earle, Eva and Julia -- and five brothers -- Raymond Laderle, Duke Spencer, Doyle, Dale and Russell Foster Jr. (Pee Wee).Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Colonial Baptist Church. A private burial ceremony will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Colonial Baptist Church.