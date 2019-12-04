Resources
Doris Jean Neighbours Obituary
Memphis - Doris Jean Neighbours, 72, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Mrs. Neighbours is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gordon Neighbours; son, Edward Michael Morrison; granddaughters, Heather and Hannah Morrison; sister, Gwen Permentor; brothers, Elton Franklin, Jr. and John Franklin. She graduated from Whitehaven High School. She went on to work for Memphis City Schools, from which she retired after many years of service. She was a member of Christ Church, Bartlett where she served the Lord with her husband. The family will receive friends at Christ Church, Bartlett for a time of visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 11 am - 12 noon with a funeral service at noon. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Christ Church or Life Choices.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
