Obituary

Doris Jean Williams, 81, of Bartlett, TN passed away April 7, 2019.

Doris retired from State Farm Insurance Company and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Willie Davis; her granddaughter, Adrienne Phillips; and great-grandson Tanner Phillips.

Doris Jean is survived by her daughters, Deborah Heath (Mark), Dawna Morgan (Bill); her son, Marc Williams (Lisa); grandchildren, Christopher Barnett, Meredith Boulden, Morgan Suarez, Marcus Heath, Savannah Hopper, Katlyn Williams; and 8 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that tubes of lipstick be donated to the Memphis Union, P.O. Box 330, Memphis, TN 38101 for women trying to get back into the workforce. Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens will have a donation area for lipstick on the day of the funeral for the family as well.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, April 12th, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133. Services will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019
