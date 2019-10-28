Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Doris Lee Smith

Doris Lee Smith Obituary
Doris Lee Smith

Memphis - Doris Lee Smith, 86, of Memphis, TN passed away October 27, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Smith and her grandson, Nicholas Van Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Watson; her sons, Charlie Smith and Rickey Smith; her grandchildren, Kimberly Gist, Rachel Reeves, Monica Wilbanks, Bryan Watson, Jennifer Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Isabella, Lilly, Brady, Benjamin, PJ, Adrianna, Lacie, and Paul Michael; and her brother, Harold Chapman.

Family will receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Friday, November 1st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
