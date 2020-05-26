Doris M. Shelton
West Memphis, AR - Doris Shelton of West Memphis, Arkansas passed away on May 24, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born to parents, Earl and Lula Perry McKnight of Houlka, Mississippi on July 26, 1929. Doris was a member of First Presbyterian Church of West Memphis, Arkansas. She taught the Ladies Sunday Class for a number of years. She served on the Pastor's Nomination Committee twice and as an Elder for three years. She was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club and belonged to the Ladies Golf Association serving as the president twice. She loved playing golf and was club champion. She helped organize the Tri-State Ladies Golf Association serving as secretary and president. She also enjoyed bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Milton R. Shelton, three sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by five nieces and one nephew. There will be a graveside service at Crittenden Memorial Park, 2206 US-64, Marion, Arkansas, at 10:00 AM, on Friday, May 29, 2020. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 315 North Missouri Street, West Memphis, Arkansas 72301 or the charity of choice. Online condolences may be left at RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.