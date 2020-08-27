1/
Doris Rice Hensley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Rice Hensley

Munford - Doris Rice Hensley, 87, of Munford, TN, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. Doris (aka Maw) was born to Johnny and Ruby Rice on November 8, 1932. She was married to William Goode Hensley on June 4, 1949. She raised two sons, William Jr., and Tim. She was a devout believer and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother who put God and family foremost. She was gifted with superior sewing skills and produced many beautiful, functional, and well made garments. She made everything from wedding dresses to shirts for her sons. She once made all the robes for an entire church choir. Mr. Hensley became ill after retirement and Maw kept him comfortable until his passing on January 24, 2007. Maw and David Jackson fell in love and they were married on August 15, 2014. Maw was loved greatly, loved in return greatly and was cheerful and happy her whole life. She will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her husband, David Jackson, sons, William Goode Hensley, Jr. and Timothy Leon Hensley; daughters-in-law, Debra Ann Hensley and Paula Hensley; sisters, Othella, Sylvia, and Ruby; granddaughters, Grace Ellen Hensley, Khristie Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Goode Hensley; daughter-in-law; brothers, Waymond, Dewey, and JL; sister, Barbara.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Hill East Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown
1661 S. Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 775-0310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved