Dormetha Rachel Curry



Dormetha Rachel Curry, a.k.a Auntie Baye, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on



October 12th.



Dormetha was born June 20th 1968 to proud parents Marjorie VanHampton and Wilbert Curry at John Gaston Hospital. She graduated from Southside High School in 1987. She worked in numerous jobs after graduating and would ultimately marry an Army officer and move her adventures to Alaska.



Once in Alaska, she worked hard to be a super mom to her two sons while making wonderful memories along the way. After seasons of growth, she would forge her own path and spread joy in a variety of jobs in the customer service and hospitality industries. Her hard work and determination would welcome her back to Memphis in 2003.



Baye was an affable and easy-going family staple and a friend to all. She made sure that everyone was included, felt welcomed, and that everyone smiled. Forget lighting up a room. When Baye walked through the front door, entire houses and buildings felt her warming spirit of happiness and delight. You couldn't miss it.



Through her ever-growing work ethic, she secured multiple cleaning contracts with different companies and brightened the halls Nike and DHL. She was a team leader and trainer who always got the job done with a good attitude. She could not fail.



Baye's legacy and light will always be cherished and remembered by her two sons, Michael Adarius and Michael Baker; her siblings, Markeisha Waller-Farmer, Walter Farmer, Rickie Applewhite, and Dexter Hampton. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Brenda Johnson, Veronica Hampton, and her parents.



Services will tentatively be held at NJ Ford and Sons Funeral home in the upcoming week.









