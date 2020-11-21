Dorothea Elizabeth Hall Chryssanthis



Dorothea Elizabeth Hall Chryssanthis, 98, departed this earth October 14, 2020, for her eternal "divine destination" - Heaven - with Christ. She's having a glorious reunion with her adored family George and Laura Hall, Sr., her brother George Hall, Jr., "the love of her life" husband, David Chryssanthis, and stepdaughter, Toni Montgomery.



Dorothea leaves her beloved family, daughters Gail Cockrell (Gerald), Laura Gregory (George), stepdaughter Alexandra Severson (Lex), grandchildren Randy Cockrell, Melanie Wright, Greg Gregory (Marcie), Bry Gregory (Chance), Andrew Severson, Clint and David Montgomery, seven great-grandchildren.



Dorothea's legacy is one of utmost integrity and sterling character, a heart full of love for God, family and country, and immense compassion for those in need. She loved music, dance, reading and travel, living life with "joie de vivre".



Dorothea was a 1939 graduate of South Side High School where she was 4th in her class of 157 and lettered in basketball. She went to Memphis School of Commerce on scholarship, met her husband, George Clement, there, marrying in 1942. During WWII she worked at McDonald Aircraft and Naval Convalescent Hospitals in Asheville, North Carolina and Portsmouth, Virginia, while George was stationed in the Navy. She worked for the FBI in Memphis, retiring from the National Labor Relations Board as Secretary to the Regional Director, then becoming choir secretary at her church, First Baptist, and later was a charter member of Trinity Baptist.



February 25, 1989, Dorothea married David Chryssanthis, whom she met at his restaurant. They were quite a vibrant couple. Theirs was a beautiful, loving blended family.



Dorothea donated her body to Genesis. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 A.M.with visitation at 10:00 A.M. Send memorials to Trinity Baptist Church, at 8899 Trinity Road. Wear a mask and socially distance.









