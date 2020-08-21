Dorothea "June" Evans Smith
Germantown - Dorothea "June" Evans Smith, 94, of Germantown, TN passed away on August 15, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Smith, her son David E. Smith and her grandaughter Lindsey E. Carter.
June is survived by her children, Deborah S. Long (Michael), Shelly S. Carter (Nick), Tracy C. Smith (Stephanie) and Alison S. Williams (Lane) and her grandchildren, Chris, Stacey, Ryan, Brad, Marissa, Courtney, Hayley, Caroline, Carter and Catherine and great grandson, Jakob Long. June had a long career at South Central Bell Telephone Company, past president of Germantown Community Theatre Guild and volunteered at the voting polls. She loved her family, cooking, shopping, and entertaining both family and friends! She will be greatly missed. The family will be having a Celebration of Her Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in June's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.