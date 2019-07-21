|
|
Dorothy Ann Holifield Bowers
Millington - Dorothy Ann Holifield Bowers, 89, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19. She was raised in Hornbeak, TN and moved to Millington, TN in 1953 after marrying Billy Ray Bowers. They celebrated 66 years together on June 6. She graduated from Memphis State College and taught school at Hornbeak, Frayser, and Millington High Schools. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 70 years. She was one of the finest Christians anyone could know, always doing for others when needed. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
She was survived by her husband Bill, Son, Chester (Cindy), Daughter Leigh Ann, Seven Grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 until 8 PM, services will be Tuesday at 10 AM all at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel.
Memorial may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel, 901-873-0123. munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019