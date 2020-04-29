Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
Collierville Funeral Home
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Southwoods
5485 Hacks Cross Rd
Memphis, TN
Dorothy Anne Greene Obituary
Cordova - Dorothy Anne Greene, 80, beloved wife of Charles Greene, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. She was born on August 31, 1939 to the late David and Dorothy Louise Freidmann. Dorothy graduated from Cherry Creek High school in Denver and attended Baylor University in Waco, Tx. She was a dedicated member of Highpoint Church in Collierville, TN. We can all testify that she was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend, and woman of God who loved people the way He does. She will be missed dearly. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Maxwell Greene, Jr. (Diane) and Charles Gus Glasscock IV (Colleen). Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Charles Maxell Greene of Cordova, TN, a brother, David Freidmann (Mann); daughters, Kathy Weyandt (Brad) of Friendswood, TX, Marsha Klimentz (David) of Memphis, TN, Liz Moore (Tim) of Helena MT, Kathy Wright (Danny) of Charlotte, NC and sons, Glenn Greene of Memphis, TN and John David Glasscock (Delene) of Columbus, TX, and their families. A private family visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Collierville Funeral Home. a graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN 38125.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
