Dorothy Carr NewbernHartsville - Dorothy Carr Newbern, age 92, of Hartsville, Tennessee passed away on Monday May 25, 2020. Dorothy was born August 9, 1927 to the late Dan and Frances Carr. She was a registered Nurse at the VA hospital in Memphis and did private duty nursing as well as occupational nursing throughout her nursing career. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother who valued family time , traveling and being active in her church.She is preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Newbern, her grandson, David Finney, and her sister and two brothers.Dorothy is survived by her daughters Beverley Finney (Glenn), Barbara Mayer (Mike),and Pam Newbern and her son, Jim Newbern, her siblings; Jean Quinn, Betty Rackley, Jerry Carr, and Marie Boyanton, her 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.A family only graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28 2020, at Memphis Memory Gardens.