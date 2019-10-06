Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Dorothy Coulter Davis


1928 - 2019
Olive Branch, MS - Dorothy Lou Coulter Davis, 91 of Barton, Mississippi left this earth while sleeping on September 25, 2019 at Applingwood Health Care Center in Cordova, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Arthur Lee and Arah Herron Coulter from Eads, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leake Davis, her brothers and sisters: Dewitt Coulter, Daisy Coulter, Charles Coulter, Herman Coulter, Della Belle Coulter, Cecil Coulter, Stella Perkins, Ruth Dozier, Alvin Dozier, Ann Vescova, Mary White, Johnnie Lee Coulter, Bernice Scott, and Wallace Coulter. She leaves behind her only child, Carol Davis Jones (Victor), her grandchildren, Jason Jones (Hattie), and Jana Jones Long (Craig), and her great-grandchildren: Samuel, Sara Kate, Anna Caroline, Ainslie, Jack, and Chloe, one nephew, Ronnie White, and three nieces, Barbara Burrows, Dorothy White Hepner, and Carolyn Scott Wilbanks. A private graveside service was held at Barton Methodist Cemetery on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019
