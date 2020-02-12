|
Dorothy Dean Branham
Madison, MS - Dorothy Dean Branham, 88, of Madison, MS passed away February 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Grady Branham; her parents, Curtis and Ethel Miller; and her brother, Leonard Miller.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Branham and Michael Branham (Jana); her grandchildren, Jennifer Archer, Joe Timmons, Danny Timmons, Jeremy Branham, Kingsley Branham; great-grandchildren, Dallas Riggs, Haley Timmons, Whitney Timmons, Alicia Pickle, Christopher Branham; her brother, Leland Miller; and her sister, Curtistine (Teen) Chellette.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Jewish Voice Ministries International, P.O. Box 81439, Phoenix, AZ 85069-1439.
Family will receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Saturday, February 15th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020