Memphis - Dorothy Della Lewin "GG" 93, died Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born March 9, 1927 to Hazel and Alvin Shoberg in Spokane, Washington.



Her first trip out of Washington was a 3 day train ride to Memphis with 2 small kids who had to have their doll and teddy bear, one dog, one cat and lots of luggage! She was a homemaker and member of Frayser Bible Church for over 50 years where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Woman's Missionary Society. She also volunteered over the years in different activities and at Frayser Academy. She enjoyed bowling for years with a group of friends, traveling with Dad in their Airstream across country to spend time with friends and relatives and attending reunion meetings with the First Aircraft Assembly Squadron US Army Air Corps, veterans of WWII. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Lee Lewin; daughter-in-law Loretta Lewin; and grandson Christopher Lewin. She is survived by her son, Robert Lewin (Missy) of Hendersonville, TN, daughter, Judy Odom (James) of Bartlett, TN., sister Connie Rae (Dennis) of Gig Harbour, WA., brother-in-law, William Lewin (Marlene) of Waterford, MI., grandchildren, Jim Odom (Edye) of Oakland, TN., Jeanette Campbell of Bartlett, TN., Kevin Lewin (Teresa) of Hendersonville, TN, Guy Grundman (Min) of Fairfax, VA; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grand children. The family wishes to thank the staff of Mary Galloway and Kings Daughters and Sons for their care and support during these difficult times.









