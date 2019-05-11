Services
M. J. Edwards Stage Road Chapel
4445 Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 791-9700
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Temple Church of God In Christ
2935 Sam Cooper Boulevard
Memphis, TN
Memphis - Dorothy "Rita" Dickerson, age 64, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Zion Temple Church of God In Christ, 2935 Sam Cooper Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38112. A funeral service will occur Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM, 2935 Sam Cooper Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38112 with a burial to follow immediately at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 11, 2019
