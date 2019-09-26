|
Dorothy Elizabeth Cayce
- - On Sunday, September 22nd, Dorothy Elizabeth Cayce (Liz) lost her battle with cancer. Liz was born to Pete and Jackie Cayce in 1974 in Germantown, TN. and had lived in Arlington for over 10 years. Two of Liz's lifetime achievements would be building a successful title closing business and raising a great son, all as a single mother. Liz is survived by her son, Collin, parents Pete and Jackie, brothers Chip and Matt, and their families. As well as her grandmother, Dorothy Atkins.
Feisty, independent, focused and hard working are all words her friends and family would use to describe her.
Liz was the epitome of work hard and play hard. She loved her friends so dearly, and always enjoyed social times together. From competitive barbecue events, to pool time at her house and watching Alabama football games, Liz was always happiest spending time with her friends and family.
The family would like to express extreme gratitude for the love and devotion Sean Bonner had for Liz.
A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, September 28th, from 6pm to 8pm at Delta Blues Winery, 6585 Stewart Rd, Lakeland, TN. 38002. 901-829-4685. A casual outdoor affair to celebrate Liz and share memories, just how she would have wanted it. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the West Clinic or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 26, 2019