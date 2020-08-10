1/1
Dorothy Esther Venus McDill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Esther Venus McDill

Scottsdale, AZ - Dorothy Esther Venus McDill, age 90, of Scottsdale formerly of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born on August 3, 1930 to the late Henry Jackson Venus and Martha Mae (Neimeyer) in Sparta, Illinois. On December 24, 1947, Esther married Jean Ardell McDill in Sparta, Illinois. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she enjoyed competing in Bridge Tournaments and reading. Esther is survived by her five loving children, Neill Jean McDill, Claudia Ann McDill Tamer, Robert Warren McDill, Mary Elizabeth McDill Baker and Joshua Logan McDill, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Jean in 2003; her brothers, Charles Lee Venus and Robert H. Venus; and great-grandson, Samuel Hamilton. Esther will be laid to rest with her husband at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Esther's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. No local services are currently planned. Online condolences can be given at shadowmountainmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved