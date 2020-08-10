Dorothy Esther Venus McDill
Scottsdale, AZ - Dorothy Esther Venus McDill, age 90, of Scottsdale formerly of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born on August 3, 1930 to the late Henry Jackson Venus and Martha Mae (Neimeyer) in Sparta, Illinois. On December 24, 1947, Esther married Jean Ardell McDill in Sparta, Illinois. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she enjoyed competing in Bridge Tournaments and reading. Esther is survived by her five loving children, Neill Jean McDill, Claudia Ann McDill Tamer, Robert Warren McDill, Mary Elizabeth McDill Baker and Joshua Logan McDill, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Jean in 2003; her brothers, Charles Lee Venus and Robert H. Venus; and great-grandson, Samuel Hamilton. Esther will be laid to rest with her husband at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Esther's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. No local services are currently planned. Online condolences can be given at shadowmountainmortuary.com