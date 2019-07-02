Services
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
2407 Douglas Avenue
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Dorothy Ewell Saulsbury


1924 - 2019
Dorothy Ewell Saulsbury Obituary
Dorothy Ewell Saulsbury

Kansas City, MO - Dorothy Ewell Saulsberry of Kansas City, formerly of Memphis, TN born July 25, 1924, transitioned on June 25, 2019. Mrs. Saulsberry was a retired school teacher in the Memphis City School System as well as a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Mrs. Saulsberry was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rachel Ewell, sister, Welma Mays, and former husband, Johnson Saulsberry. Mrs. Saulsberry leaves to mourn her, son, Arthur Saulsberry (Deidre, Fiance'), stepsons, Johnson Saulsberry, Jr. and Jonathan E. Saulsberry, granddaughter, Aubrie, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and bonus grandchildren. There will be a visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church 2407 Douglas Avenue from 4-6 P.M. and Graveside Services Saturday, July 6, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways, 901-327-9360.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019
