January 18, 1923 - June 7, 2020



Dorothy Fay Nichols was born on January 18, 1923, at her home in Capleville, Tennessee to the parents of Roy Wood Alsobrook and Melba Smith. One of five children, Dorothy Fay grew up on land that her father purchased from the Native Americans. Having lost her mother at the young age of seven, Fay developed her independence and love of the outdoors and the game of basketball at a young age.



Dorothy Fay married the late. C.D. Ryan Johnson and gave birth to four children. She leaves daughter, Gloria Anne Morarity and husband, Clifford Morarity and granddaughter, Dabney Smith and husband Richard Smith, all of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Dorothy leaves a second daughter, Frances Elizabeth Johnson of Jenner, California. In addition, Dorothy Fay leaves a third daughter, Dr. Mary Ellen Johnson of East Dennis, Massachusetts and two granddaughters, Kyla Fay Griffith of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and granddaughter, Kendra Ryan Fredricks and husband, Andrew Fredricks of Chicago, Illinois. Dorothy Fay was preceded in death, by her son, Lilbourn Dennis Johnson of Walnut, Mississippi and she leaves three grandchildren, Clay Johnson and wife, Jana and daughters Sara and Rachel of Rienzi, Mississippi and granddaughter, Jennifer Marlar and son Eli and daughter, Emalyn. Dorothy Fay leaves a third grandson, Michael Johnson and wife, Teri and three daughters, Liberty, Lacie and Teleigh of Corinth, Mississippi. Dorothy Fay was preceded in death by her second husband, Henry D. Nichols of Whitehaven, Tennessee and two sisters, Sarah Meadows of Collierville, Tennessee and Ella DuBose of Nashville, Tennessee as well as two brothers who served in World War II, Roy Alsobrook Junior of Orange County, California and Charles Alsobrook of Capleville, Tennessee, in addition to a half brother, Jerry Alsobrook of Pleasant Hill, Mississippi. Dorothy Fay leaves many nieces and nephews including, Melanie Varner of Collierville, Tennessee, Larry Meadows of Como, Mississippi, Mary Margaret Brasher and Judy Horn of Hernando, Mississippi and Margaret "Meg" Hamiter of Kingston Springs, Tennessee.



Dorothy Fay enjoyed a long life of 97 years and was granted her prayer to see her children grown. Dorothy could turn any house into a home and she made the best banana ice cream, lemonade, fudge candy, sweet potato pie and award winning rolls. Dorothy was an avid gardener and enjoyed planting flowers, fruits and vegetables. Fay admired the blue sky, loved a sunny day and enjoyed the company of many birds and kitty cats on the farm and in her back yard. Fay loved going for a ride in the car to just about anywhere. She loved to dance and sing and could often be heard singing The Old Rugged Cross, Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art which she learned at the Capleville Methodist Church.



Dorothy Fay loved and respected all people which was exemplified by her actions. In 1961, when whites were getting up out of their seats and refusing to sit on the bus next to a person of color in Memphis, Tennessee, Fay stayed in her seat. And when questioned about the situation by her young daughter, she said, "Hush! God loves all people." Fay continued to demonstrate her beliefs by staying in her home in Whitehaven, Tennessee as the neighborhood changed, simply reaching out and making friends with her new neighbors. Dorothy Fay was kind, loving and respectful and saw the best in everyone. And perhaps this is her greatest legacy of all.



The Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch, Mississippi will conduct arrangements with a graveside service to be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Bethlehem Cemetery, 5300-5414 East Holmes Road Capleville, Tennessee. Memorials may be sent to the Memphis Botanic Gardens or the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.









