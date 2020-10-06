Dorothy Fern (Dotty) Craven Crain
Fayetteville - Dorothy Fern (Dotty) Craven Crain of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at her home on October 1, 2020. Dotty was born September 19, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Marjorie (Raney) and William Joseph Craven. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and St. Joseph School of Nursing. Dotty began her career at the Poplar Clinic in Memphis where she cultivated lifelong friends. In 1972, she married John Edward (Johnny) Crain, Junior, who preceded her in death in 2014. Dotty, an excellent cook, and Johnny, an avid barbecuer, enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home. Dotty was known for her quick wit, bright smile, and genuine kindness. She left her mark on everyone she met. Dotty served as a PTA officer, school room mother, substitute teacher, team mom, and worked as a nurse manager for Southeastern Health Services, from which she retired in 2002. She enjoyed college sports, especially cheering for the Memphis State Tigers. "Grandma Dot" adored her grandchildren and embraced every opportunity to take them to the movies, go swimming, have lunch dates, and be part of their lives. Dotty is survived by her daughter, Claire (Nathan) Monroe of McDonough, Georgia; granddaughters, Maya and Alexa Monroe; brother, James Timothy Craven; sisters, Kathleen Craven, Jane (Lawrence) Crain, and Marjorie (Ed) Adams; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A funeral mass and reception will be held at a later date. The family thanks you for expressions of sympathy made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Dotty's name.
