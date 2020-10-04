Dorothy Gallina Neely
Memphis - Dorothy Gallina Neely, 87, of Memphis, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Neely and her parents, Rosa and Louis Gallina.
Mrs. Neely is survived by her two daughters, Natalie Parker-Lawrence (Cayce) and Teri Van Frank (James), eight grandchildren, Jamie Van Frank (Jaclyn), Ariel O'Brien (Jason), Neely Van Frank (fiancé Ethan), Chuck Lawrence (Christine), Bobby Lawrence (Jessie), David Lawrence (Casey Lane), Johnny Lawrence (Ashleigh), and Jacob Lawrence (Katie), six great-grandchildren, Brenden Lawrence, Eliza Claire Lawrence, Graeme Lawrence, Mollie O'Brien, Joanna Lawrence, and James Lawrence, a sister, Martha Waldron (James), a niece, Ashley Waldron and a nephew, Brian Waldron (Sarah).
Dorothy was a Memphis City School teacher for over 30 years and a member at Church of the Holy Spirit. She graduated from Memphis State and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She loved her family, friends, garden, and cat, Gatto.
The family wishes to thank all of her wonderful caregivers especially Mary Ford.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Church of the Holy Spirit Youth Group or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 7 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 am held at Church of the Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Crest Drive in Memphis. The committal service will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.